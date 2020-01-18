Stolen Silver wins the Rossington Main in Haydock | Racing news





Coach Nigel Twiston-Davies

The stolen silver came from the clouds to make a dent in the reputation of the main rookies of the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington & # 39; Obstacle in Haydock.

Edward King, of Alan King, and Thebannerkingrebel, of Jamie Snowden, hoped to reserve their ticket to Cheltenham with a victory in the second grade, but had no answer for the powerful finish of the flying gray.

The winner of Nigel Twiston-Davies was the first of four runners outside the bridle and seemed reserved for the third over the last, as Edwardstone saw Thebannerkingrebel's brave challenge.

But the testing ground began to take its toll on Edwardstone, and Stolen Silver flew home to win 9-2 at the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies.

The winner could now quickly return to Betfair Hurdle, while Sky Bet reduced it to 14-1 of 33 for the obstacle of the Supreme Novices.

"That was sensational, obviously he stays and is a good horse," said the winning coach.

"I forgot that I was at Betfair, we will have to take a look, since it is worth a lot. We have a good track record in that."

"They didn't gallop much today. I think it will be better in a big field with a strong pace, that would be adequate."