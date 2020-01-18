Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrate "first day,quot; as owners

Home is where the heart is!

The stars of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, celebrate their first days as owners with a bang. The newly engaged couple bought a 1.7 million mansion in the coveted Hollywood Hills area in Los Angeles, California.

Your luxury home, which has a Mediterranean-style design, is completed with spacious rooms, a large backyard, a chef's kitchen and more.

In any case, reality stars are more excited to have a central air, something they did not have in their old apartment and that appeared in the successful Bravo program.

"Finally have central air conditioning," the Next basic level The author shared in her Instagram Stories, along with a video clip of Beau preparing to make bubbles. "I have done it,quot;.

In an earlier clip, Stassi revealed that she and her fiance were opening a bottle of champagne to celebrate their new chapter as a couple, which also marked their first day at home.