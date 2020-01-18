Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrate "first day,quot; as owners

Home is where the heart is!
The stars of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, celebrate their first days as owners with a bang. The newly engaged couple bought a 1.7 million mansion in the coveted Hollywood Hills area in Los Angeles, California.
Your luxury home, which has a Mediterranean-style design, is completed with spacious rooms, a large backyard, a chef's kitchen and more.
In any case, reality stars are more excited to have a central air, something they did not have in their old apartment and that appeared in the successful Bravo program.
"Finally have central air conditioning," the Next basic level The author shared in her Instagram Stories, along with a video clip of Beau preparing to make bubbles. "I have done it,quot;.
In an earlier clip, Stassi revealed that she and her fiance were opening a bottle of champagne to celebrate their new chapter as a couple, which also marked their first day at home.
"First day as homeowners," Bravolebrity wrote in his Stories. "Finally taking out our engagement gift from Lisa Vanderpump".
Stassi's other stories showed her two adorable puppies running through her new mansion. "Puppies, puppies, we'll go to the hostel," the 31-year-old star shouted as she and Beau drove to her property.
"You don't even know … so much space to run," he continued. "House time motherf – kers. First time we will see our house as owners."
With a wedding on the horizon, the couple has a lot to celebrate!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).