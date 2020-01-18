Illustration of the SpaceX Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket during the companys uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test for NASAs Commercial Crew Program. This demonstration test of Crew Dragons launch escape capabilities is designed to provide valuable data toward NASA…
SpaceX will trigger an intentional rocket failure to prove crew capsule’s safety
