The star on the right shoulder of the Orion constellation is a red supergiant called Betelgeuse. (Dont say it three times in a row or Michael Keaton will show up at your door.) This star, one of the brightest in the night sky, is easy to locate because Orion …
Space Photos of the Week: Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse!
