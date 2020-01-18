Somalia: Turkish workers injured in the deadly car bomb attack al-Shabab | Somalia News

At least four people were killed and another 15 were injured in a suicide car bomb attack that the al-Shabab group alleged near the capital of Somalia, according to authorities.

Turkish and Somali officials said they were injured in Saturday's attack. near the city of Afgoye, about 30 km (18 miles) southwest of Mogadishu, including Turkish engineers, as well as Somali citizens working on a road in the area.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that six Turkish citizens and nine Somali citizens were injured in the attack. with two in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

The AFP news agency said at least four people were killed, citing local police officer Abdirahman Adan.

"A high-speed suicide car crashed into a place where Turkish engineers and Somali police were having lunch," a different police officer, Nur Ali, told Reuters news agency.

Based in Somalia al-shabab The armed group, which has intensified its activities in the East African country and neighboring Kenya in recent weeks, claimed responsibility for the attack on its Radio Andalus media.

"We are behind the martyrdom of the suicide bomb car in Afgoye," said Abdiasis Abu Musab, spokesman for the group.

"We attack the Turkish men and Somali forces with them. There are fatalities and injuries."

& # 39; The explosion was huge & # 39;

Local residents described a massive explosion followed by "clouds of smoke."

"Before the explosion, several Turkish engineers and a well-armed convoy of the Somali police were at the scene," Farah Abdullahi, a merchant, told Afgoye from Reuters. "We see that they carry casualties, but we cannot determine if they are dead or injured."

Another witness, Muhidin Yusuf, told AFP news agency: "The explosion was huge, destroyed a container used by Turkish engineers working on the construction of roads in Afgoye."

Turkey has been an important source of aid to Somalia after a famine in 2011, as Ankara seeks to increase its influence in the Horn of Africa to counter Gulf rivals such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkish engineers have been helping with the construction of roads in the country in recent years.

On Twitter, the Turkish Defense Ministry denounced the attack. "We curse and condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist bomb attack that attacked innocent civilians in Somalia," the ministry said.

This is the last of a series of attacks by the group linked to Al Qaeda since the beginning of the year. The group has been fighting for supremacy in the Horn of Africa country for years.

Al-Shabab controls large areas in southern and central Somalia and repeatedly attacks security and civilian forces there and in neighboring Kenya.

In December, a group of Turkish engineers was among those affected by an explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu that killed at least 78 people.

On January 5, al-Shabab assaulted a military base used by US forces in the coastal region of Lamu in Kenya, killing three Americans.

Last week, the group warned that Kenya "will never be safe," threatening tourists and calling for more attacks against US interests.

The forces of Kenya and the United States have helped the Somali government in its fight against the armed group.