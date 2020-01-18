Social networks react to the revealing empowerment of Representative Ayanna Pressley of her fight against alopecia

Roommates, in a world full of often irrelevant beauty standards, it can be difficult to truly embrace your natural beauty; This is especially difficult when you are a public figure. However, there are those who are in the public eye who decide to be an example to others with regard to their beauty, no matter how personal or painful the experience may be, just like Ayanna Pressley.

Representative Ayanna Pressely is known for her incredible political work, and recently she was one of those who advocated the removal of Donald Trump on the floor of the House, but her latest headline movement is inspiring women across the country.

Ayanna only bravely revealed her fight against alopecia in a recent interview that ended with her bare bald head for the first time. As soon as the video was released, Ayanna was praised for shedding light on her journey and giving others a voice that may be suffering in silence.

Speaking about his alopecia trip, Ayanna said the following:

“I was missing her. I was mourning my hair. I was mourning the state of our democracy. I was mourning my mentor, President Elijah Cummings. When I saw myself in the mirror, I had done a beautiful job, but I didn't recognize myself. She wore this wig, fully dressed. But at that moment, I couldn't remember the last time I had felt more naked. I want to be released from the secret and shame that secret entails. It is about self-agency. It's about power. It's about acceptance. "

We believe that Ayanna Pressley looks absolutely stunning and as a true definition of #BlackGirlMagic!

Roommates, what do you think about this?