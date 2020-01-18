SMBC Singapore Open: Matt Kuchar three clear after no bogey 62 | Golf news





Matt Kuchar tops the ranking in Singapore

Matt Kuchar moved into pole position to claim a first victory of 2020 after opening a three-stroke lead at the SMBC Singapore Open.

Kuchar recorded nine birdies in a ghost-free 62 at Sentosa Golf Club to reach 17 under and get away from defending Jazz champion Janewattananond and Miguel Tabuena.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Justin Rose slipped six strokes out of the rhythm to sixth place after a 68 in the third round, while Henrik Stenson fell in a tie 46 after a triple of 74.

Rose seeks a first victory from the Farmers Insurance Open in January

Kuchar started the day two shots out of the rhythm, but climbed the standings after following three birdies in the first four holes taking advantage of the seventh par five to reach the curve at 32.

The American picked up a shot in the tenth and recorded consecutive gains of 14 to move to first place, before extending his advantage by following a birdie in 17 with a gain of two putts in the last pair.

Kuchar played with Rose on Saturday

Janewattananond made birdie in four of his last seven holes to publish a 67 of less than four, with Tabuena moving next to the leader overnight with a ghost-free 66.

This week's event is the third in the Open Qualification Series, with the four main players finishing in the top 12 and still not exempt from securing their places in the final race of the year.