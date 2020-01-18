Sixty killed in Houthi attack in military camp in Yemen | News

The Houthi rebels aligned with Iran attacked a military training camp in southern Yemen on Saturday, killing 60 soldiers and wounding dozens more, Saudi state television said.

Al Ekhbariya television cited sources saying the attack on the Marib city It was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones.

In 2014, the Houthis overthrew the government and seized the capital, Sanaa, and most of the north of the country.The following year, Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Arab states in a military effort to defeat the Houthis and restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which now has its headquarters in the port city of Aden, in the south of the country .

The Houthis, who own Sanaa and most of Yemen's large urban centers, deny being puppets of Iran and say they are fighting a corrupt system. The responsibility for Saturday's attack was not immediately attributed.

The civil war, now in its fifth year, has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.