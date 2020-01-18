Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 challenging helicopter reaches 100 knots – Defense Blog

The challenging coaxial helicopter Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 flew over 100 knots in a flight test on January 13, according to press reports.

“100 knots and counting! We are developing technologies for the US army. UU. That will make # SB1Defiant the fastest and most advanced military helicopter in history, "the Boeing Defense Twitter account announced on January 17.

The new helicopter also maneuvered in 30-degree bank turns during the flight in a test of its agility at the Sikorsky Development Flight Test Center owned by Lockheed Martin in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The helicopter participates in the joint demonstration program of multi-role and media army technology. DEFIANT data will help the Army develop requirements for new utility helicopters that are expected to enter service in the early 2030s.

The company's website said the Defiant is a fully integrated aircraft that represents an evolution of the military's most capable platforms. Designed for the Army's attack and assault missions, as well as the long-range transport, infiltration and resupply missions of the Marine Corps, the SB 1 Defiant is especially suited to provide the warrior with unmatched capabilities for the various missions of the Army of I know. UU.

Sikorsky and Boeing have designed the SB 1 Defiant to provide the right combination of speed, elevation and range that are paramount for assault and attack missions while increasing maneuverability and overall agility. Developed with 85 percent similarity between attack and assault aircraft, Defiant will reduce development and life cycle costs and ensure the minimum interruption or loss of existing helicopter experience. Its architecture of open mission systems allows rapid insertion of technology and capacity to meet the evolving FVL requirements and provide the US military. UU. Sustainable sustainability, affordability and availability for years to come.

The capabilities of the aircraft are largely derived from the X2 rigid coaxial rotor system that has already demonstrated its airworthiness through the flights of the X2 and the S-97 Raider. With two coaxial rotors on the top that rotate in opposite directions, the additional elevation of the forward blade of each rotor balances the decreased elevation of the recoil blade on the opposite side to eliminate blockage of the recoil blade. To provide the direct forward thrust for a fast flight, the Defiant's rear mounts a thrust thruster, allowing the aircraft to fly twice as fast and twice as far as today's conventional helicopter, while increasing the general maneuverability and agility required for the specific objectives of the mission. This additional flight component also provides unique and unmatched maneuverability in all flight regimes, including stationary flight, low speed flight and high speed flight.