Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Ali Abbas Zaffar in his next?

Two days ago, director Ali Abbas Zaffar celebrated his birthday with a big party attended by several Bollywood stars. Although the party had several important names, the presence of Shah Rukh Khan has caused rumors of a possible collaboration of the actor with Zaffar.

A report in a leading newspaper has stated that Shah Rukh Khan was the last to leave the birthday party along with Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh and Zaffar were reportedly in talks about the possibility of future collaboration. Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the party at one o'clock in the morning and the fact that he stayed long after everyone left, has caused the rumors. Ali Abbas Zaffar's recent record at the box office has been exceptional with hits like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Shah Rukh Khan will choose to work with the director or not.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film also starred in Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in leading roles. While the film was praised for the cast performances, it was not performed as expected at the box office.