Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will star in the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani

Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the big screen since his last release, Zero. The actor had a meeting with his co-stars Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, in the film in which he played a dwarf for the first time. The absence of the movie at the box office resulted in Shah Rukh Khan deciding to take some time out of the spotlight and concentrate on what his next big event would be.

A little bird tells us that he finally gave his approval to a project and, if it is true, then it was worth the wait. If you believe in the sources, it seems that Shah Rukh Khan has signed his next film with Rajkummar Hirani, who is currently one of the best Bollywood filmmakers. Well, this is a collaboration that possibly all Shah Rukh Khan fans would yearn for and now it seems that it will soon come true. And if this was not big enough, it is believed that Kareena Kapoor Khan also gave them the approval to play a leading role in the film. Could we really ask for more?

Now, hopefully we will soon obtain an official conformation of the parties involved.