Earlier today, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar encountered a horrible car accident on the Mumbai – Pune highway when their car ended up ramming the back of a truck on the road. The incident took place near a toll plaza and left Shabana Azmi seriously injured, while Javed Akhtar was lucky to escape unharmed.

The images that appeared online left fans in shock with the social networks flooded with people praying for their rapid recovery. Well, we have good news for you, since it seems that Shabana Azmi is now in a stable condition. Although he has suffered a head injury, he has not faced any critical complications. She was rushed to the MGM Hospital in Navin Mumbai and is expected to be transferred to Ambani Hospital in a few hours. A leading newspaper spoke with a MGM Hospital source who shared more details about it. He said: “Unko neck pe chott lagi hai. Hum unko abhi CT Scan and USG (ultrasound) ke liye lekar ja rahe hain. We can't say anything before we get the results of their tests. "

We hope that everything goes well and that the actress is discharged without problems as soon as possible.