Saturday's Challenge Cup recap: Leicester Tigers seal home advantage despite defeat | Rugby Union News

Leicester loses to Pau but wins quarterfinals at home; Cardiff Blues hits Calvisano but goes out





Tom Hardwick earned a bonus point for losing crucial to Leicester

Tom Hardwick imposed a last-minute penalty to win Leicester Tigers a crucial loser bonus point in a 24-17 loss to Pau.

The Tigers fell for the first time in six group games, but Hardwick's kick said they secured the home advantage for the quarterfinals.

They had already won Group Five, but only the four best winners of the group are at home in the last eight. Ben White and Noel Reid tried to grab the Tigers, who lost 24-7 in the break.

Lewis Jones ran in a hat-trick of attempts for Cardiff against Calvisano

In the other Pool Five game, Cardiff blues routed Calvisano 64-3, but it still came out.

Lewis Jones scored a triplet and Lloyd Williams got two, with Olly Robinson, Shane Lewis Hughes, Will Boyde, Aled Summerhill and Ethan Hughes. But Pau's victory against the Tigers took the place of classification to the Blues.

Bordeaux routed already deleted WaspsThey made 10 changes against the unbeaten winners of the group for their final game, 27-0 at Ricoh Arena.

Nans Ducuing, Ulupano Seuteni and Beka Gorgadze scored attempts for visitors when Wasps finished third in Group Three, with Edinburgh winning 36-0 against the bottom Agen.

Harry Randall beat Bristol a part of the loot against Zebre

In Group Four, he won the last converted attempt of Harry Randall Bristol bears a 7-7 draw against 14 men Zebre, with the hosts playing the last 16 minutes, a man less after the flank Johan Meyer was fired.

In another part of the pool, Brive hit Stade Francais 33-29.

On Friday, Worcester Warriors fell out of the Challenge Cup after wasting a 27-12 lead to lower 33-27 to Castres in Sixways

The turning point came when Worcester was reduced to 14 men with the division of the sin of Gerrit-Jan Van Velze and the French team took full advantage.

It means that Castres finishes the top of Group One and joins in the quarterfinals by Dragons, who finished his campaign against all against all with a 47-5 defeat of the Russian team in trouble Enisei-STM in the Rodney parade.

The dragons ran in seven attempts through Ross Moriarty, Jared Rosser, Harri Keddie, Tyler Morgan, Adam Warren (two) and Aaron Wainwright, while Sam Davies converted to six of the seven attempts.