Saturday tips | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML327135c0f5415e48e356ab5853dd672e11% %MINIFYHTML327135c0f5415e48e356ab5853dd672e12%





Ruby Walsh in Un De Sceaux crosses the line for victory at Ryanair Steeple Chase

Anita Chambers makes Un De Sceaux your best bet for Saturday and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

%MINIFYHTML327135c0f5415e48e356ab5853dd672e13% %MINIFYHTML327135c0f5415e48e356ab5853dd672e14%

A De Sceaux can change the shape of Sandown with Defi Du Seuil and get a fourth victory in the Clarence House Chase Matchbook in Ascot.

The position of Willie Mullins is certainly in the veteran stage of his career at the age of 12, but his defeat in the neck at the hands of his much younger rival in Tingle Creek shows that his ability and appetite did not diminish.

Reappearing for the first time since he beat Min at the Punchestown Festival, Un De Sceaux will surely have arrived a little for his first turn in 221 days.

His jump was not perfect that day, but the way he lowered his head and fought Defi Du Seuil in the form of a race gives him all the opportunities here again.

While Defi Du Seuil was perhaps inactive a bit on that occasion, Un De Sceaux thrives in both Ascot and the testing ground, which seems a fact this weekend.

In what can be a good afternoon in Berkshire for the Irish raid, Magic Of Light can take home the obstacle of bet365 Mares.

She won this race for Jessica Harrington last year before reaching an excellent second place for Tiger Roll in the Grand National and after a victory at Newbury Chase last time, she clearly remains in top form.

Thomas Darby changes discipline in the Handicap Hurdle obstacle of Matchbook Holloway after not really finding his way through two fence openings.

Second in the Supreme last year, Olly Murphy's position has been disappointed with his jump in the company of persecution, but he can get back into the fight for obstacles here.

Goshen has won his two exits on obstacles for a total of 57 sections and is the obvious choice in the youth obstacle of the Ascot IJF ambassador program.

He has done everything on each occasion and has relaxed long before the line, so the sky really is the limit at this time for the charge of Gary Moore.

Midnight Tune can open the hat-trick in Peter Marsh Handicap Chase in Haydock.

Anthony Honeyball has chosen to participate in this event instead of the obstacle of the mares in Ascot and it is easy to see why given the shape of his victory at Exeter before Christmas.

Having previously hit more than three miles on heavy ground in Uttoxeter in November, Midnight Tune showed its versatility to switch back to two miles to gain a three-run heat in West Country.

An increase of 3 pounds does not seem too hard and, although it is at the bottom of the disadvantage, it seems to be in the update and will certainly handle heavy conditions.

It will be a shock if Pentland Hills is hit again in The New One Unibet Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's runner won the Grade One youth events in both Cheltenham and Aintree last spring, but it seemed he needed the race when he was fifth in his comeback at International Hurdle.

He ran too intensely for his own good and was discovered uphill, but the race should have made him a world of good and can return to the Festival's path.

Windsor Avenue can get back on track in pursuit of the novices of Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar.

Brian Ellison's runner impressed in his first two races, but was defeated by Sam Spinner in his third outing at Doncaster.

However, he reportedly got dirty after that mediocre effort and was worth another chance.

Yala Enki ran a cookie to finish third at the Welsh National in his first start for Paul Nicholls and a repeat of that should be good enough at the Weatherbys Portman Cup Chase in Taunton.

Katheefa is on a roll ahead of the totetrifecta bet At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

The six-year-old has gained 8 pounds in the rankings after the victories in Tapeta in Wolverhampton and Fibresand in Southwell, but he has shown in the past that he is so capable in Polytrack when he won here last May.

While he is now at the mark of his career, Katheefa seemed to still have a little up his sleeve in his most recent victory and the handicap might still not have his measure.

Kyllachy Gala is another that enters the Betway Handicap in Lingfield in a winning way.

The seven-year-old boy seemed to enjoy his first crack in 12 furlongs around the Surrey track and the 6-pound increase for what was a comfortable victory could be a good value.

Selections:

SCARF: 12.40 Goshen, 1.15 Almost perfect, 1.50 Magic of light, 2.25 Thomas Darby, 3.00 Espoir De Guye, 3.35 UN DE SCEAUX (NAP), 4.05 Falco Blitz.

CHELMSFORD: 4.45 Sugar Plum Fairy, 5.15 Lexington Dash, 5.45 Dreaming Away, 6.15 Katheefa, 6.45 Holiday Magic, 7.15 Ultimate Avenue, 7.45 Say Nothing.

HAYDOCK: 12.55 Serious Ego, 1.30 Windsor Avenue, 2.05 Edwardstone, 2.40 Midnight Tune, 3.15 Pentland Hills, 3.45 Billingsley, 4.15 Dr Des.

LINGFIELD: 12.00 Subliminal, 12.30 Attain, 1.00 Kyllachy Gala, 1.35 Maqboola, 2.10 Taste The Nectar, 2.45 Morning Fury, 3.20 Lalania, 3.50 Dreamboat Annie.

NAVAN: 12.45 Floueur, 1.20 revived, 1.55 The Bosses Oscar, 2.30 Bobbie The Dazzler, 3.05 Minella Indo, 3.40 Wake Up Early, 4.10 Don & # 39; t Tell Allen.

TAUNTON: 1.05 My Lady Gray, 1.40 Christopher Robin, 2.15 Oscars Moonshine, 2.50 Yala Enki, 3.25 Mr Antolini, 3.55 Troubled Soul, 4.25 Graces Order.

DOUBLE: Un De Sceaux and Midnight Tune.