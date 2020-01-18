Saracens: Premiership Rugby confirms that the club will be relegated at the end of the season | Rugby Union News

















Premier League clubs will feel that the Saracens' descent to the Championship is a fair punishment for violating the salary limit, says Jamie Weir of Sky Sports News.

Premiership Rugby has confirmed that the Saracens will be relegated from the top English category at the end of the season.

The London club received 35 points and was fined 5.3 million pounds in November, having broken the salary limit during the last three seasons.

The club had suffered increasing pressure, following a club meeting on Tuesday, to show that they are within the 7 million pounds limit for this season.

The future of England stars like Owen Farrell has been questioned

Darren Childs, executive director of Premiership Rugby, said: "Premiership Rugby is prepared to take strong measures to enforce the rules governing fair competition between our clubs."

"At the conclusion of the dialogue with the Saracens about their compliance with the salary cap regulations, it was decided that the Saracens will be relegated at the end of this season.

"At the same time that we apply existing regulations, we want to ensure a level playing field for all clubs in the future, so we have asked Lord Myners to conduct an independent review of the salary limit."

The Saracens got a double from the Premier League and the Champions Cup last season

The club, which is at the end of the table with less seven points, will play its Premier League games for the rest of the season.

The president of the Saracens, Neil Golding, said: "As the new president of the Saracens, I recognize that the club has made mistakes in the past and we apologize unreservedly for those mistakes."

"I and the rest of the board are committed to overseeing new and strict governance measures to ensure compliance with regulations in the future."

The charges are related to the lack of disclosure of player payments in each of the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

The Saracens have won four of the last five league titles.

Premiership Rugby introduced its salary limit in 1999 to ensure the financial viability of all clubs and competition.