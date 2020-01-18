Saif Ali Khan reacts to the trailer of Love Aaj Kal by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Yesterday, we saw the progress of the launch of Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali to mix the response on social networks. While some loved the freshness of seeing Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's new partner, some were disappointed that the film offered nothing original compared to the prequel with the same title. Now, Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan, who was part of the prequel with Deepika Padukone, shared his opinion about the trailer.

During an interview with a leading newspaper, Saif was asked to share his thoughts on the progress. He said: “I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I liked my trailer more. So … what to say. But I wish them all the best. "There has been a lot of talk about Sara's topic by taking Saif's legacy with the franchise. However, Saif said that, in any case, it is Imtiaz's franchise that is carrying on. He said : "I don't think Love Aaj Kal is my legacy at all … I don't think about it as if Sara carried on the franchise. That is an interesting thought, which I had not thought of before. I think that, in any case, it is Imtiaz's franchise and his legacy that perhaps he is carrying on, I was only part of that. Sara has my best wishes at all times, and for everything, she is my daughter. Bless them all and wish them well. ”

Soon you will see Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman, also starring Tabu and the debutante Alaya Furniturewala. The premiere of the film is scheduled for January 31 of this year.