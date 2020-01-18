SAG rewards couples who are no longer together

As we approach the SAG 2020 Awards, let's take a moment and remember some of Hollywood's most popular couples

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie Y Jennifer Garner Y Ben Affleck They are just some of the former celebrities who attended the SAG Awards when they were together.

Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, appeared for the last time at the annual event in 2012, more than four years before filing for divorce after two years of marriage. Garner and Affleck, parents of three children, last attended the SAG Awards in 2014, more than a year before announcing that they would suspend their 10-year marriage.

We are star Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife, Chrishelle Stause, last November, less than a year after the two walked the red carpet in the SAG Awards 2019.

See former celebrities who attended the show when they were together:

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause

the We are The actor and his wife smiled at the 2019 SAG Awards, but months later, in November, he filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

After meeting while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the romance of this couple was news until their divorce in 2016.

SAG Awards, Freida Pinto, Dev Patel

WireImage

Freida Pinto and Dev Patel

The Costares were the definition of young love when they promoted their acclaimed film, Slumdog Millionairetogether The couple separated in 2014.

SAG Awards 2009, Robin Wright, Sean Penn

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Robin Wright and Sean Penn

Before his divorce in 2010, the House of cards star and the Inside the wild The actor was a duo par excellence of list A.

Fred Armisen, Elisabeth Moss, SAG Awards 2009

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen

Our hearts broke when The maid's tale actress and ex Saturday night live The cast member ended their marriage in 2011.

Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, SAG Awards 2007

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

Allie and Noah forever? Fans of The notebook i couldn't believe that Rachel McAdams Y Ryan Gosling were breaking in 2007. The La La Land Star has welcomed two daughters with Eva Mendes while the Bad Girls actress gave birth to a son with boyfriend Jamie Linden.

Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, SAG Awards 2009

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs

We miss the musical magic between this couple that met during the original Broadway production of Rent. They left him in 2013 and Menzel got married since then. Aaron Lohr.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards 2015

John Shearer / Invision / AP

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

the friends star and The remains The actor surprised fans when they finished their marriage in 2018.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, SAG, SAG Awards, 2014

Angela Weiss / FilmMagic)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

We have not yet surpassed this powerful couple who resigned after 10 years of marriage in 2015.

Eva Longoria, Tony Parker, SAG Awards 2007

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker

the Desperate housewives The artist and the NBA player formed a beautiful couple until they announced their separation in 2010. Longoria welcomed her first child with her husband Jose Antonio Basten in 2018 while Parker gets married Axelle Francine in 2014.

Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts, SAG Awards 2016, Couples

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Fans were crushed upon learning that The impossible actress and the Ray Donovan The actor separated after 11 years together.

Joshua Jackson, Diane Kruger, SAG Awards 2010

Frank Trapper / Corbis through Getty Images

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

We think that the Dawson's torrent alum and the Inglorious Bastards the artists were there for a long time until they announced their separation in 2016. Since then, Kruger welcomed a baby with a boyfriend. Norman Reedus.

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, SAG Awards 2007

Dan MacMedan / WireImage

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

It was the romance that nobody saw coming, but their separation was still a shock in 2011. Kutcher got married Mila Kunis in 2015 and they have two children together.

SAG, Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood Awards

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood

It just wasn't meant to be for him Modern Family actress and the Shadowhunters performer. They left it in 2017.

SAG Awards, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett

We didn't know if we would laugh again when he Parks and Recreation star and the Development arrested The actor ended his marriage in 2014.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, SAG Awards

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

After meeting on the set of his music video for "Bye Bye," the duo had a dizzying romance until they broke up in 2014.

Jon Hamm, Jennifer Westfeldt, SAG Arrivals

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt

the Crazy men actor and Kissing Jessica Stein The artist had been together for 18 years before they separated in 2015.

SAG Awards, George Clooney, Stacy Keibler

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler

We could always count on this elegant duo to be ready for the red carpet until they end their relationship in 2013. Clooney has been married since then. Amal Alamuddin and they welcomed twins in 2017. Keibler is now the mother of two children with her husband, Jared Poor.

SAG, Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter

Dexter fans couldn't get enough of the romance between Michael C. Hall Y Jennifer Carpenter until they announced their separation in 2010. Hall is now married to Morgan MacGregor while Carpenter welcomed her first child with her husband Seth Avett in 2015

The 26th annual SAG Awards ceremony will air live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. No host has been announced.

See the full list of nominations for the SAG Awards.

Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.

