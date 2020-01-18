SAG rewards couples who are no longer together

As we approach the SAG 2020 Awards, let's take a moment and remember some of Hollywood's most popular couples
Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie Y Jennifer Garner Y Ben Affleck They are just some of the former celebrities who attended the SAG Awards when they were together.
Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, appeared for the last time at the annual event in 2012, more than four years before filing for divorce after two years of marriage. Garner and Affleck, parents of three children, last attended the SAG Awards in 2014, more than a year before announcing that they would suspend their 10-year marriage.
We are star Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife, Chrishelle Stause, last November, less than a year after the two walked the red carpet in the SAG Awards 2019.
See former celebrities who attended the show when they were together:
Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause
the We are The actor and his wife smiled at the 2019 SAG Awards, but months later, in November, he filed for divorce after two years of marriage.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
After meeting while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the romance of this couple was news until their divorce in 2016.
WireImage
Freida Pinto and Dev Patel
The Costares were the definition of young love when they promoted their acclaimed film, Slumdog Millionairetogether The couple separated in 2014.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Robin Wright and Sean Penn
Before his divorce in 2010, the House of cards star and the Inside the wild The actor was a duo par excellence of list A.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen
Our hearts broke when The maid's tale actress and ex Saturday night live The cast member ended their marriage in 2011.
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage
Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling
Allie and Noah forever? Fans of The notebook i couldn't believe that Rachel McAdams Y Ryan Gosling were breaking in 2007. The La La Land Star has welcomed two daughters with Eva Mendes while the Bad Girls actress gave birth to a son with boyfriend Jamie Linden.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs
We miss the musical magic between this couple that met during the original Broadway production of Rent. They left him in 2013 and Menzel got married since then. Aaron Lohr.
John Shearer / Invision / AP
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
the friends star and The remains The actor surprised fans when they finished their marriage in 2018.
Angela Weiss / FilmMagic)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
We have not yet surpassed this powerful couple who resigned after 10 years of marriage in 2015.
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage
Eva Longoria and Tony Parker
the Desperate housewives The artist and the NBA player formed a beautiful couple until they announced their separation in 2010. Longoria welcomed her first child with her husband Jose Antonio Basten in 2018 while Parker gets married Axelle Francine in 2014.
Todd Williamson / Getty Images
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber
Fans were crushed upon learning that The impossible actress and the Ray Donovan The actor separated after 11 years together.
Frank Trapper / Corbis through Getty Images
Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger
We think that the Dawson's torrent alum and the Inglorious Bastards the artists were there for a long time until they announced their separation in 2016. Since then, Kruger welcomed a baby with a boyfriend. Norman Reedus.
Dan MacMedan / WireImage
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
It was the romance that nobody saw coming, but their separation was still a shock in 2011. Kutcher got married Mila Kunis in 2015 and they have two children together.
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage
Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood
It just wasn't meant to be for him Modern Family actress and the Shadowhunters performer. They left it in 2017.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett
We didn't know if we would laugh again when he Parks and Recreation star and the Development arrested The actor ended his marriage in 2014.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
After meeting on the set of his music video for "Bye Bye," the duo had a dizzying romance until they broke up in 2014.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt
the Crazy men actor and Kissing Jessica Stein The artist had been together for 18 years before they separated in 2015.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler
We could always count on this elegant duo to be ready for the red carpet until they end their relationship in 2013. Clooney has been married since then. Amal Alamuddin and they welcomed twins in 2017. Keibler is now the mother of two children with her husband, Jared Poor.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter
Dexter fans couldn't get enough of the romance between Michael C. Hall Y Jennifer Carpenter until they announced their separation in 2010. Hall is now married to Morgan MacGregor while Carpenter welcomed her first child with her husband Seth Avett in 2015
The 26th annual SAG Awards ceremony will air live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. No host has been announced.
