SAG rewards couples who are no longer together

As we approach the SAG 2020 Awards, let's take a moment and remember some of Hollywood's most popular couples

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie Y Jennifer Garner Y Ben Affleck They are just some of the former celebrities who attended the SAG Awards when they were together.

Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, appeared for the last time at the annual event in 2012, more than four years before filing for divorce after two years of marriage. Garner and Affleck, parents of three children, last attended the SAG Awards in 2014, more than a year before announcing that they would suspend their 10-year marriage.

We are star Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife, Chrishelle Stause, last November, less than a year after the two walked the red carpet in the SAG Awards 2019.