Robert De Niro credits Bradley Cooper for convincing him to join & # 39; Joker & # 39;

Having worked four times with the director of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; before, the veteran actor admits that he is deeply impressed with the way his younger colleague takes himself on the set.

Bradley Cooper convinced Robert de Niro to star "jester".

The veteran screen star was not sure that the film was suitable for him until he heard that his actor friend was involved as a producer.

"I met Todd Phillips (Director of "Joker") and I liked it, "he reminded People of 76 years." I thought: & # 39; This will be an interesting project & # 39 ;. Bradley was one of the producers and told me to do it. "

Robert has worked with Bradley on four films: "Unlimited"critically acclaimed"Silver Linings strategy book","Joy"Y"American hustle"- and he is deeply impressed with the way his younger colleague, who won countless praise for his effort as a director in 2018"A star has been born"protagonist Lady Gaga, it works on the set.

"He's really cool" "the Irish"said Cooper's star." What he did with & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39 ;, the way he worked silently for himself, armed him, found the right actors, the right people … When you know what you want to do, that's a great thing, and you know it will be special. "

Cooper has given way to another award-winning project for De Niro with the 2019 launch of "Joker", which has already won two Golden Globes for Best Original Score for Hildur Guonadottir and best actor by protagonist Joaquin Phoenix.

However, Robert has his own very special awards ceremony for this week, as he is the winner of the Life Achievement Award of the Actors Guild, which will be presented to him at the SAG Awards for his two-time co-star. Leonardo Dicaprio.

"When people in your own profession recognize you in this way, it is an honor," he smiled.

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium.