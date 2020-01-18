Robby Hayes calls Scheana Marie Boy crazy and addresses the assumption that he jumps from show to show

It was rumored that Robby Hayes was dating the Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana Marie, at one point. After one of SURver's co-stars called her "crazy boy,quot; while another proclaimed that she was a bad kisser, Hayes is giving her own opinion on the comments.

The Bachelor Nation star agrees that his friend is crazy about boys, but not in a bad way.

He told TooFab: ‘She simply likes men. Everyone always thought we had something romantic, and we never did it because I saw her with my roommate, my best friend, so it's as if I had seen him. I'll be your best friend, but I'm not going to fall for what you're doing with all these other guys around you. "

He went on to say that he likes to date her and that she isn't really a bad kisser.

Robby, who has been part of Bachelor Nation, had some cameos in the Vanderpump Rules, and is now involved in a story with Juliette Porter at Siesta Key denies that she skips a show to show to remain relevant.

‘It's not that at all. I could be there filming next season (of Siesta Key) at this time, but not because of external problems. But I am only taking advantage of the opportunities presented to me. The bachelorette party is one of the best ways for the doors to begin to open for people, not only through the airtime you get, but through the social media platforms you develop. These things came to me. "

He went on to say that the Florida-based reality series was one of the funniest shows he has ever participated in and paid more.

‘Summer was fun. I felt it was a good representation of a good Robby Hayes complete and what I am, not just my love life. La Bachelorette was just me on dates. "

