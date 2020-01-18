Rihanna saw hanging out with rumored BF A $ AP Rocky, her former Drake seen there too

%MINIFYHTML1a5b2cad147edffc621d5e991cb7363211% %MINIFYHTML1a5b2cad147edffc621d5e991cb7363212%

Wenn

Riri is standing near her old boyfriend in the audience as she watches her rumored new man take the stage and act to celebrate her late A $ AP Mob member.

Up News Info –

Rihanna attended an event with a new rumored man A $ AP Rocky. They were seen at Yams Day 2020 at the Barclays Center on January 17 in New York City to remember and celebrate their deceased A $ AP Mob member Steven "A $ AP Yams"Rodriguez.

While Rocky was on stage to perform, Riri was standing among the concert goers to support him. Her ex boyfriend Duck He was seen in the crowd too. They were standing close to each other while watching the hip-hop tribute concert.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML1a5b2cad147edffc621d5e991cb7363213% %MINIFYHTML1a5b2cad147edffc621d5e991cb7363214%

Other artists included Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Bun b, Jim jonesY Tyler the creator. In addition to paying tribute to Yams, the hip-hop community paid tribute to falling stars like Mac Miller, XXXTentacion, Nipsey HussleY WRLD juice.

Riri and Rocky dated Rocky behind the scenes at the event and she also posed with Yams' mother. The R&B singer wore a pearl necklace similar to the one usually seen around the rapper's neck.

<br />

Meanwhile, Rocky received a custom-made A $ AP Yams ice cream pendant from Drake before the concert. Made of 600 grams of gold and 15 carats of flawless diamonds, it took more than three months to manufacture and detail the face and characteristic style of Yams, including its braids, facial birthmark, cheek tattoo and Coogi sweater.

It was rumored that Rihanna separated from Hassan Jameel and recovered with A $ AP Rocky after they posed together on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London in December. She rocked the braids, matching her characteristic hairstyle.

He was later seen supporting the A $ AP mafia member at his concert at the Ericsson Globe in Sweden and reportedly had a romantic dinner in London later in the same month.