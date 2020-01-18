Rihanna saw a $ AP Rocky come out after Hassan Jameel Split

On January 17, Rihanna was reportedly seen dating her former adventure, A $ AP Rocky, in New York City, after her separation with Hassan Jameel. Us magazine reported that the star was seen smiling and laughing while dating 31-year-old rapper Rocky.

Fans of the former duo know they were seen kissing for the first time during the filming of "Fashion Killa,quot; in 2013. Us magazine reported earlier this week that Rihanna and Jameel canceled their relationship after three years of dating.

Sources said in June 2017 that Rihanna and Hassan had been "hooking for a few months." And last year in October, another source who spoke with Us magazine stated that the ex-love birds were very well together.

However, sources said Rihanna was "funny and wild,quot;, while Jameel was described as quite "serious." Apparently, the difference in temperament between Rihanna and Hassan was especially valuable. The sources said they had a "very deep connection."

"Both are very different," one source explained, adding, "but it works for them." Despite the relatively private nature of their romance, they were seen showing public displays of affection several times in the course of their relationship, even in August 2019.

The spectators saw Rihanna and Hassan in the Mason restaurant in Santa Monica along with Monica, Braithwaite and her brother, Jameel. A source who spoke with Us magazine at the time stated: "at one time, Rihanna and Hassan were,quot; holding their arms. "

That same year, they were also seen hanging out in a Los Angeles Lakers game to celebrate their birthday. Speaking to reporters from Interview magazine in June 2019, they asked Rihanna about her romance and said "of course,quot; that she loved him, but ultimately, she wasn't sure she would walk down the hall with someone soon.

"Only God knows that girl," Rihanna said. “She added:“ We make plans and God laughs. ”Before her romance with Hassan, Rihanna was linked to many different artists, including Chris Brown and Drake, who were fighting over the famous Caribbean Singer.



