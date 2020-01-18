Rihanna discovered with A $ AP Rocky after the separation of Hassan Jameel

Rihanna he was seen with a familiar face after the news of his separation from Hassan Jameel: A $ AP Rocky.

The two were photographed laughing together in the backstage of the Yams Day Benefit Concert 2020, in honor of the member of A $ AP Yams, in New York City on Friday. They have not commented.

Also seen on the show: Rihanna's other ex-boyfriend, the rapper Duck.

That same day, Drake posted in his Instagram story a picture of him and Rocky walking together. Rocky shared a video of a personalized chain of the late friend Yams. Drake replaced the clip.

The concert took place hours after E! News learned that Rihanna and Jameel, a Saudi businessman, had separated after leaving for more than two years.

Rihanna and Rocky have provoked rumors of romance together several times over the years. They showed PDA in their 2013 music video "Fashion Killa,quot; and provoked rumors of romance when they were reportedly seen kissing on the set when the cameras were not rolling.