Rickie Fowler impresses by sharing leadership in The American Express | Golf news

Rickie Fowler reflects on an impressive beginning of The American Express and explains the reasons for getting a different coach

Rickie Fowler continued his quick start of the week to move to a part of the leadership halfway through The American Express in California.

Fowler continued his opening round 65 by publishing six birdies and an eagle in a 64 ghost-free at the Nicklaus Tournament Course, one of three used in the event, to set the club's goal.

Scottie Scheffler matched Fowler's total to also reach 15 low, with Andrew Landry a shot from the beat and Tony Finau two from the tip after a round of day 62.

Scheffler pursues his first victory on the PGA Tour

"I just did a very good job choosing narrow lines and, for the most part, hitting where I want," Fowler said. "I managed to have a couple of good games saved in my final nine to keep things in the right direction and not move back. I'm happy with where we are."

Starting in the last nine, Fowler published consecutive birdies from the eleventh before finishing a series of pairs picking up a shot in the first and rolling from eight feet in the third three pair.

Fowler has top 10 in his last two world starts

A dazzling approach in the fourth par 5 created a six-foot eagle, with Fowler closing his imperfections-free card by adding little birds in fifth and eighth place to set the club's goal.

Scheffler, who also opened in the tenth, ran in the standings with six birdies in his first seven holes, but recorded a double bogey of three putts in the 18th after unable to get on and off a bunker.

PGA Live Golf Tour Live

The 23-year-old made a birdie in the room and bore a 10-foot eagle in the seventh before moving inches away from a hole in the ninth, his final hole, with a birdie tap-in that led him to Fowler.

Landry mixed nine birdies with a single bogey in the toughest La Quinta Country Club field to gain an advantage, while Finau's 62 free of imperfections in the Tournament Course included seven birdies in his last nine holes.

Finau published 10 birdies during their second round

First-round co-leaders Zac Blair and Grayson Murray dropped five and six strokes respectively, while tournament host Phil Mickelson faces a battle to get the cut after a par 72 level saw him stay in two low.

Watch The American Express all weekend live at Sky Sports.