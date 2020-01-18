RHOD: Brandi Redmond says she was suicidal after an incident video

Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond left the wellness center he was in and returned to his podcast. During the last episode, detail your thoughts before entering the premises and how it feels to be on the other side.

Weeks ago, while viewers and the cast of RHOD embarrassed Leanne Locken for her offensive language regarding her Mexican co-star, a video of Brandi resurfaced where she was on Instagram making fun of Asians live.

"They ask me how Asian I am because I have narrowed eyes," said the reality star. The video was years ago in response to a comment made on his eyes by a co-star.

After posting the video, he apologized. However, when she reappeared, she went on defense before apologizing.

In the last installment of Weekly Dose of BS, Brandi addressed the incident.

He said that after receiving so many negative responses for what happened, he no longer wanted to live. She could not be a good mother, friend or wife and told her husband she was in a dark place.

In a confession with teary eyes, Brandi declared: ‘I felt very ashamed. I felt intimidated. I no longer wanted to live and it was constant. "

Then he went on to read a message detailing what led to the decision to ask for help.

Redmond then leaves it on a positive note.

& # 39; I love you all. I love life. I can't wait to wake up and take care of my family and, most importantly, myself. "

She went on to say that she is at peace and that others should say no to harassment and hate.

The clip that was posted by a Real Housewives fan page received mixed reactions.

Some are proud of her for finally taking responsibility, while others feel that her speech was a written deviation.

What do you think of Brandi's words?



