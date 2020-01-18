Rennie distrusts injured Saracens who deny Glasgow in the Champions Cup | Rugby Union News





Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie during the Champions Cup game in Sale

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie believes the Saracens will be "galvanized,quot; when they face Racing 92 in the Champions Cup on Sunday after London's Premier League relegation is confirmed.

Premiership Rugby issued a statement Saturday night saying that Sarries will be demoted from the best flight in England at the end of the season.

However, Mark McCall's men remain a threat in Europe's biggest club tournament, and they can deny Glasgow, which beat Sale Sharks 45-7 on Saturday, a place in the quarterfinals by defeating Racing 92.

"I am sure they will be very motivated, there have been many things in the press and they are a proud club, so I think that will only drive them more," Rennie said. "They will be difficult to roll over there.

"We need a lot of luck. We expected Lyon to do us a favor (against Northampton) and they didn't do it, and now we need Toulouse to win against Gloucester and we need Racing to keep the Saracens tied or lost." , which is not going to be easy.

Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje will be in action for Sarries against Racing 92

"We've done everything we can do. I thought we played well tonight, we played really well during the last month. It's frustrating that we didn't get five (points) last week (against Exeter), which would have put us in a position quite strong. "

Sale, who competed in the same league as the Saracens, was one of the teams affected by the rape of the Londoners and his rugby director Steve Diamond gave his reaction to the news.

"I have just operated 50 percent of the salary limit for 10 years and I managed to qualify for Europe in five of those 10 years, and it is disappointing to know that a team has been cheating," Diamond said.

"The factual powers have decided that it is obviously the right punishment, so we move on."

Glasgow's victory over the Sharks condemned the Greater Manchester team to a fifth defeat in the Champions Cup this season, but Diamond was philosophical in looking at his performances, despite describing his European campaign as "poor."

He added: "Europe is a great competition, but we didn't have some players available for the first two games. Besides today, we got bonus points in the other games, so it's a learning curve for us. Glasgow has a proud tradition. and they are good in this competition. "