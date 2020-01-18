Relive the best Scarlett Johansson looks on the red carpet over the years

Scarlett Johansson could be buzzing Marriage historybut we are passing out for her Fashion's history.
The 35-year-old actress has been in the public eye since she was a child, and it is safe to say that her style has undergone major transformations over the years. But if there is one thing the Lucy Star has continued to do so, he is dead on the red carpet with dazzling and daring designs.
Basically, ScarJo is not afraid of taking a risk on the red carpet. And it's easy to see why he skips basic attire, because his bold fashion is usually worth it.
Even when the Marriage history The actress is committed to a classic design, usually adds a fun and flirtatious touch.
Case in point: Scarlett caught the attention at the 2020 Golden Globes with her intense red dress by Vera Wang that featured a deep neckline, a silhouette that hugged the body and a dramatic skirt that deserved its own prize that night.
Dresses are not the only sets that Scarlett knows how to work.
The Marvel star served obscene and expensive in the Avengers Final Game Fan event in 2019 when he put on a bold Tom Ford pant suit. From the top of the cropped fitted jacket to her wine-colored lipstick and straight hair back, Scarlett pulled out all the stops for the special occasion.
But, of course, we are only scratching the surface here when it comes to ScarJo's style.
To see the evolution of the fashion of the 35-year-old star and the best red carpet looks of all time, scroll through our gallery above!