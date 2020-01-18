Rasheeda Frost Flauns A Pink Bob and fans are here for this new look: she invites people to Pressed Boutique

Rasheeda Frost flaunted a new pink shake in her social media account. Fans made sure to praise this aspect of theirs and got excited about the new hairstyle in the comments section.

Rasheeda likes to change her hair a lot, and that's why she continues to wear wigs.

"I just turned my rose @diamonddynastyvirginhair,quot; Rasheeda captioned her clip that she shared on IG.

Someone said: & # 39; Ugh, I wish I was bold enough to wear colored hair like this & # 39 ;, and another commentator posted: & # 39; I can't say you're pretty or beautiful because you know you are and I will only repeat the same words. & # 39;

Another commenter published: ras @rasheeda I LOVE YOU very much! 💘👑You are so beautiful, strong, ambitious and loving! I hope and pray to be half the woman you are in my life. Continue to bless my timeline with your beautiful spirit! "

One of Rasheeda's fans told him that "You look so cute in another girl of color, kill with your bad self!"

Someone else also praised the appearance of the Boss Lady: "This is really beautiful for you, but I love Rasheeda natural hair, your real hair is the truth."

Rasheeda made sure to invite his fans to his Pressed Boutique to see a new merchandising.

A follower said: "I love you @rasheeda, you are a boss!" And someone else posted this: "Your outfit inspired me. I know what I wear to work tomorrow hahaha."

An Instagram installer told Rasheeda that "when I come to the ATL I will stop to visit you."

The Boss Lady recently announced to her fans that she began fasting on January 1, but told her fans that it's not too late to start now.

You should check the motivational message she shared on her social media account.

One of his resolutions for this year is to eat and live healthier.



