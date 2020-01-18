Rangers promise to fight the disciplinary charges of the SFA & # 39; unprecedented & # 39; | Soccer news

Rangers: "It is worrisome that it seems that the governing body is trying to keep the Rangers with a different code of conduct and stricter than that applied to others, with unprecedented charges against the club."





The rangers have promised to fight the SFA disciplinary charges

The rangers have promised to fight their disciplinary charges after claiming they are

treated harder than others by the Scottish Football Association.

The club says they are "amazed,quot; after four charges were issued related to clashes last month with Celts and Hibernians.

In a statement, Rangers said: "It is worrisome that it seems that the governing body is trying to keep the Rangers with a different code of conduct and stricter than that applied to others, with unprecedented charges against the club."

Alfredo Morelos was ejected during the Glasgow derby against Celtic

"Rangers fans can be sure that our firm intention is to resist the charges in the strongest possible way.

"The Rangers will make more comments after the weekend."

The rangers were beaten on charges by the Scottish Football Association in relation to the Scottish Premier League matches against Celtic and Hibernian last month.

Both Rangers and Hibs received notifications of complaints from the SFA for not "behaving in an orderly manner,quot; after a clash in the contact line between staff members in the 3-0 victory of visitors in Edinburgh on 20 December.

Ryan Kent celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers

Another position for the Rangers takes into account the celebration of Ryan Kent's goal, the gesture of Alfredo Morelos after he was expelled and the subsequent confrontation of Michael Beale with the Hoops Bank in the victory of Gers 2-1 in the Old Firm derby in Celtic Park on December 29.

The rangers face punishment for the gestures made by Morelos and Kent, but both players escaped the individual action. Kent pointed to his temple and supporters of the house in an apparent gesture of weapon after firing the Rangers forward, while Morelos made a fierce signal as he walked away following his red card of detention time.

The rangers later claimed that the Colombian had made a "gesture commonly used throughout South America to simply indicate that something, in this case, the game, is over."

The Rangers' bank was involved in altercations with their Celtic counterparts and Hibs, with Beale and fellow coach Tom Culshaw also individually accused of misconduct by the Parkhead and Easter Road incidents, respectively.