Ranbir Kapoor shows off his best style at Mumbai airport

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the few stars that has stayed away from the world of social networks. So, every time the star comes out, the photos and videos of its exit end up being viral since fans can't get enough of it. Today, the actor was photographed at Mumbai airport looking super cool with his layered winter outfit consisting of a white sweater and a cream winter jacket along with jeans.

Although Ranbir may not have had a launch in 2019, he does have two very ambitious projects for this year: Brahmastra and Shamshera.

Check out the images below.