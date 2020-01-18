R,amp;B singer Ashanti filters new photos in a bikini: put 25 pounds of & # 39; thickness & # 39 ;!

R,amp;B singer Ashanti gained around £ 25 during the holidays, but the thickness reached all the right places.

Most of the times a female artist gains some weight, there are usually a couple of enemies that are ready to bring her down. But in the case of Ashanti, there seems to be a universal belief that Ashanti's most recent weight gain was POSITIVE for her.

Here are the pictures:

To get an idea of ​​how Ashanti was before those 25 pounds. Here are pictures of her from June. It looked good, but we like it with the extra weight:

Ashanti has been working on his performance recently. In November 2019, Ashanti acted as a guest in two episodes of the third season of CW Dynasty's reboot, "Mother, I'm in La Mirage,quot; and "Something Desperate."

In 2005, he made his film debut in coach Carter alongside Samuel L. Jackson, and starred in Dorothy Gale in the television movie The Muppets & # 39; Wizard of Oz, which attracted almost 8 million viewers when it premiered. . Since then he has appeared in the films John Tucker Must Die (2006) and Resident Evil: Extinction (2007).