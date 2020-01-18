QPR 1-0 Leeds

%MINIFYHTML9cf1c45eec9d453b255a61aaa05a64d511% %MINIFYHTML9cf1c45eec9d453b255a61aaa05a64d512%

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium





Nahki Wells scored the winner for QPR

Nahki Wells won a controversial winner when QPR beat Leeds 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The fall of Leeds in form continued as they fell in defeat at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, although the winning goal in the middle of the first half will be a great topic of conversation, after the ball hit Wells in both arms before of hitting her at home.

The visiting team had a great opportunity to level the game just after the hour mark, but Patrick Bamford's penalty was saved by QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

They are consecutive defeats for Leeds in the Championship now, and only one victory in seven, which allows their promotional rivals to continue closing what was once an almighty gap. It also went from bad to worse in the end, as Kalvin Phillips was shown a direct red card for a lunge against Geoff Cameron.

Controversial strike stamps win in West London

QPR caused all kinds of problems to Leeds in the counterattack during the first half when Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel ran towards them again and again, and it was the latter who won the free kick at the edge of the area. That led to the first goal in 20 minutes.

Jack Clarke, the Leeds Academy graduate, started on the QPR bench after joining Tottenham on loan this week. He spent the first half of the seaosn borrowed in Leeds, after signing the club with the Spurs in the summer, but saw that his playing time was extremely limited by Marcelo Bielsa. In another place, Liam Kelly started in goal, Conor Masterson made a first start in the Championship and Lee Wallace entered.

For Leeds there was only one change when Pablo Hernández started instead of the injured Barry Douglas.

Wells' first game, however, was controversial to say the least. Eze's free kick bounced on Luke Ayling's head and hit the QPR striker's arm, before he bounced and hit his other hand. That second deviation caused the ball to sit perfectly and provided a virtually unprotected net for it to slide, since Kiko Casilla had already plunged to her left to try to save the initial attempt of the set piece.

Marcelo Bielsa made a change in the break when he threw Ezgjan Alioski by Stuart Dallas, who had been executed quite irregularly by the left back by Osayi-Samuel and had a yellow card.

Liam Kelly stumbles on Patrick Bamford for the penalty, which then saved

Leeds took the game to QPR and had a glorious opportunity to level after 62 minutes when Bamford won a penalty against Kelly, but the goalkeeper shook and pushed Bamford's resulting low effort from 12 yards wide of the post.

Leeds simply couldn't find a way and Phillips' late red card ended any hope of a comeback. Probably now three games will be lost to make the Leeds team look even thinner. Nor would it have been any use to England if Gareth Southgate was watching.

It allowed QPR to return to the winning path after a disappointing result at Brentford last week and step back on the table to the play-offs.

Party man: Liam Kelly

Kelly celebrates with his teammates after saving Bamford's penalty

He launched his first start in the Championship since early November, with his last appearance on the back against Leeds on Elland Road, he certainly took the opportunity with both hands. Kelly could have awarded the penalty, but he made up for it with a fantastic Bamford stop.

Whats Next?

The next QPR game is a tie in the fourth round of the FA Cup at home against Sheffield on Wednesday night. His next Championship game is in Blackburn the next Tuesday night.

Leeds has a 10-day break now before facing Millwall on Elland Road on Tuesday, January 28.