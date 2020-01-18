Pro-Haftar forces & # 39; block oil exports & # 39; of key ports of Libya | News

%MINIFYHTMLf9490156a5db2a9902eca09cee1dc10811% %MINIFYHTMLf9490156a5db2a9902eca09cee1dc10812%

Forces loyal to the renegade Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar have blocked oil exports from the country's main ports devastated by the war on the eve of an international summit aimed at bringing peace to the North African country.

The powerful tribal groups loyal to Haftar, whose forces control eastern Libya and much of the south, seized several large export terminals along the east coast on Friday, as well as the southern oil fields, in a challenge to the rival government recognized by the UN based in Tripoli, which collects revenues from oil production.

The National Oil Company (NOC) said the closure of the "oil crescent,quot; of Libya will cause the country's daily oil production to drop from 1.3 million barrels to 500,000 barrels and cause losses of $ 55 million per day.

The critical oil industry is dominated by the NOC, which stated that the suspension of exports would prevent the company from fulfilling contracts with international oil companies.

The NOC condemned the riots and described oil as the "vital element of the Libyan economy,quot; and the country's only source of income.

"The oil facilities belong to the Libyan people and should not be used as a card for political negotiation," said the president of the corporation, Mustafa Sanalla.

Haftar and the head of the National Agreement Government (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj are expected to join the leaders of Russia, Turkey and France at a summit in Berlin on Sunday with the goal of bringing peace to Libya.

& # 39; Rejection message & # 39;

Haftar forces and oilfield guards have ordered five subsidiaries of the national oil company to stop exports of major oil fields and port terminals.

At a press conference, a spokesman for the forces described efforts to paralyze oil production as "a big step for the Libyan people."

"The Libyan people are the ones who closed the ports and oil fields and are avoiding oil exports," spokesman Ahmed al-Mosmari said, adding that he sent a "message of rejection,quot; to militia groups defending Tripoli against a siege of months. The forces of Haftar.

Earlier, the United Nations mission in Libya expressed "deep concern,quot; over efforts to interrupt oil production, warning of "devastating consequences."

His statement urged Libyans to "exercise maximum moderation,quot; while international negotiations seek a solution to the crisis.

Foreign participation

Tribal groups protested at the facility, claiming that the Tripoli-based government, which controls the Central Bank of Libya, has used oil revenues to pay Syrian and Turkish mercenaries.

They demanded that Arab countries adopt a "strong and clear position,quot; in support of the eastern Haftar government and against "terrorist,quot; militias.

Turkey's growing participation in the oil-rich country, including through maritime and military agreements with the Tripoli government, has shaken the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean that see Turkey as a threat to their gas and drilling rights in the region.

The warring parties and their various international sponsors will meet on Sunday in Berlin. The summit aims to find a political solution to the conflict and stop the intensification of foreign interference in the country.