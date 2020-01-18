Princess Love Norwood shows her thick body in a swimsuit photo and warns Ray J about the new year after welcoming her baby, Epik

Princess Love Norwood sent pulses at full speed with an impressive photo in a bikini where she showed her curves and her impressive booty while resting on a luxury yacht.

She used the subtitle to perhaps warn her husband, Ray J: "2020 is going to be interesting … wait for it 😇".

A fan, who is impressed with her thick body, said: "That back fist." Yesss came through the bad. I hope it doesn't involve Ray 2K because you're a vibe in your own baby! ❤️ "

Another sponsor wrote: "That's her husband, and she just had a second baby … of course it will involve Ray J … if she didn't want it, they wouldn't be together … instead, let's pray for a decade fabulous 🙏🏾 ".

This follower wrote: “Stay that thick 😫🔥 Congratulations on the baby. It looks like you❤️❤️❤️❤️ Don't worry about the snapback. Take the time to recover and spend a moment of relaxation with your baby and family. I think that people and especially social networks exert so much pressure on the snapback that your body will look amazing in time, not a race in which you are already beautiful.

Despite the drama, according to recent news, Princess Love and Ray J have much to celebrate, as the star of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood gave birth to a healthy baby named Epik.

After the arrival of their second child together, the happy father announced the exciting news in his social media account, while sharing a video clip of the moments before the arrival of his son.

The interpreter of "I Hit It First,quot; poured his emotion into the legend of the video by writing how much he loved his wife and daughter, Melody.

The rapper also mentioned the difficulties his marriage suffered a couple of months ago in saying that he regretted everything and promised that 2020 would be a very special year.

Ray J and Princess Love's relationship experienced some problems in November when she declared that her husband left her and her daughter alone in Las Vegas.

At that time, the pregnant reality television star took social media to express his anger, while writing that Ray J reportedly left his family in the big city and prevented him from calling. He later repented of his publication and deleted it.

The couple announced for the first time that they were going to have a child in October, and they brought the news to the world in a very unusual way.

Ad

For the occasion, the singer flew in the air in a helicopter that emitted blue smoke to reveal her baby's gender, while the future mother and daughter watched the scene on the ground.



Post views:

0 0