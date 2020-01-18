Prince Harry and Meghan will abandon the royal titles

WINDSOR, England – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will stop using their royal titles, waive state funding and reimburse millions of dollars in money from taxpayers used to restore their official residence in Windsor, under an announced agreement Saturday by Buckingham Palace.

The unusual agreement, negotiated by representatives of the queen, Harry and other family members, is designed to end a crisis that broke out 10 days ago when the couple abruptly announced plans to withdraw from their royal duties and spend part of the year. in North America.

Palace officials said the couple would spend most of their time in North America. They will be allowed to earn money in the private sector, although authorities said they had agreed that any work they did "would maintain His Majesty's values."

The agreement comes into force later in the spring and will be reviewed by the palace after one year, according to a palace official.