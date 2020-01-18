Prince Harry and Meghan will abandon the royal titles

WINDSOR, England – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will stop using their royal titles, waive state funding and reimburse millions of dollars in money from taxpayers used to restore their official residence in Windsor, under an announced agreement Saturday by Buckingham Palace.
The unusual agreement, negotiated by representatives of the queen, Harry and other family members, is designed to end a crisis that broke out 10 days ago when the couple abruptly announced plans to withdraw from their royal duties and spend part of the year. in North America.
Palace officials said the couple would spend most of their time in North America. They will be allowed to earn money in the private sector, although authorities said they had agreed that any work they did "would maintain His Majesty's values."
The agreement comes into force later in the spring and will be reviewed by the palace after one year, according to a palace official.
Queen Elizabeth II instructed the main members of the royal family this week to reach an agreement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the couple is formally known, which would allow them to live part of the year in Canada and stay financially.
That directive came later An extraordinary family conclave at the Queen's country residence, Sandringham, during which he said he would reluctantly accept the couple's desire to relinquish some of their royal duties, waive a portion of their public funding and live part of the year in North America.
The drama has plunged the royal family into perhaps its biggest crisis since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry's mother and her older brother, Prince William, in 1997. Reports of a bitter crack have been received among the princes and princes. It is said that the queen is deeply disappointed with the situation. Meghan, who returned to Canada after she and Harry's announcement to be with her son, Archie, seems to be increasingly isolated.
Establishing terms for Prince Harry and Meghan to change to the "part-time,quot; state will never be easy. The couple pulls millions of dollars a year from Harry's father, Prince Charles, through their income from the Duchy of Cornwall. The state also provides ample police security for the couple, and those arrangements would remain under scrutiny if they were no longer working on behalf of the royal family.
Allowing the couple to earn money in private also raises thorny questions about the risks of marketing the monarchy. Other members of the royal family who have tried to enter the private sector have stumbled.
On Thursday, Prince Harry made his first public appearance since the situation developed, presiding over a draw for the Rugby League World Cup at Buckingham Palace. He seemed tense under the glow of the cameras, but seemed to relax while joking with a group of children playing rugby outside the palace.
The Duchess, who is staying at an extensive estate on Vancouver Island in Canada, where the couple spent Christmas holidays, He was seen picking up a friend at the airport on Thursday, according to The Daily Mail. He was also photographed earlier this week meeting with the administrative staff of a women's shelter in Vancouver.