Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will renounce royal titles and return taxpayer funds

Wenn

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their titles of & # 39; royal highness & # 39; once the new arrangements take effect in the & # 39; spring of 2020 & # 39; after his actual departure.

Up News Info –

Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe Duchess of Sussex will renounce her royal titles as part of her decision to resign as members of the royal family of Great Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II announced the details of the official agreement on Saturday, January 18, 2020, revealing that the couple will no longer formally represent the monarch once the new arrangements take effect in the "spring of 2020".

As part of the agreement, the couple will stop using their "royal highness" titles, and will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

They also plan to return the $ 3.12 million of taxpayer funds used to recently renew their ownership of Frogmore Cottage, which they will continue to use as their base in the United Kingdom.

The news comes days after Harry sat down with his grandmother, the queen, his father, Prince Charles and his brother, Prince William, for a two-hour summit at the Sandringham Estate royal residence to discuss the next steps of the couple after their desire to get away from the public eye and establish a more independent way of life with their young son, Archie.

In his statement, the monarch declared: "After many months of more recent conversations and discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very dear members of my family."

"I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life," the press release continued.

"I want to thank you for all your dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has quickly become one of the family."

"It is the hope of my whole family that today's agreement allows them to start building a new happy and peaceful life."

Harry, the son of Prince Charles and his late ex-wife, Diana, princess of Wales, will remain sixth in the line of the throne.

He and former actress Meghan, who got married in 2018, now plan to divide their time between the United Kingdom and Canada, where they recently celebrated the holidays.