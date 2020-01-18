Preview of the match – N Forest vs Luton

Watch live at Sky Sports Football from 11.30 am on Sunday; The start is at noon.







Nottingham Forest will face Luton in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Nottingham Forest has not reported new injuries before its confrontation in the Sky Bet Championship with Luton on Sunday. Right-back Tendayi Darikwa remains his only major absentee with the anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered on the eve of the season.

Fellow defender Carl Jenkinson, who appeared as a late substitute against Reading last weekend, continues to return to action after a long break with an ankle injury. Michael Hefele, who has not yet played this season, is also available again after the injury.

N Forest vs Luton Live

Luton will check the fitness of midfielder Izzy Brown and defender Martin Cranie before the trip to the City Ground. The couple is working to make a profit after the blows and could even stand against Forest.

Defender Dan Potts could start after playing 45 minutes on his return from a groin problem last weekend. Striker Danny Hylton and defender Brendan Galloway (both on the knee) remain on the sidelines.

Recent form

While trying to consolidate a play-off position, Forest has left an unstable period behind and is undefeated in four league games. They retired 1-1 in Reading the last time, but have not suffered a loss since losing to Huddersfield four days before Christmas.

Three consecutive defeats in the league have left Luton rooted in the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, four points behind safety. They were defeated by Birmingham, Millwall and Bristol City during that period, scoring only once.

What the managers said …

Nottingham Forest Sabri Lamouchi: "We have to focus on our performance. It's a cheat game; it won't be an easy game, sure, so we have to be careful. They have some good players, they will have a reaction, so it will be a hard game

"It is not easy to play against a team that is struggling to stay in the league, so we need to play our football and produce great performance. We are at a good time, at home and away. The players are working well, there is a nice atmosphere, so we just want to have the right pressure and focus on our work in the next game. "

Luton Graeme jones: "It has been a period in which in Luton Town, without bringing anyone, we needed everyone to be fit. We are getting closer and now I am not in the position where I think we can take a risk for a game."

"Have faith, football spins overnight. I can assure you that the staff and players are giving everything they have, and when you give everything you have, you will be rewarded. I hope Sunday comes." "

Talk point: greener pastures on the horizon for Hatters

The downhill fight of the Luton Town Championship is an immediate concern for fans, but the club's long-term prospects offer some comfort as they approach to finish a 60-year wait for a new stadium this month.

Luton seeks a new home for 60 years Luton has been trying to leave Kenilworth Road since the 1950s; that dream came a step closer to its realization earlier this month …

Nottingham Forest & # 39; s City Ground will be the center of attention on Sunday for Luton when the sides collide, live Sky Sports Football, but the High Court was central to fan thoughts on January 6, when it was confirmed that work could begin in a much-needed new home. It has been a long and exhausting road for Hatters.

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Nottingham Forest has not received Luton in a league game since April 2008, winning 1-0 in League One.

Luton has not won a league match against Nottingham Forest since March 1983 in the highest category; They have no victories at 11 on the City Ground since (D5 L6).

Only Leeds (34) and Fulham (30) have won more points in the Championship against teams currently in the lower half of the league than Nottingham Forest this season (28).

Luton Town has won just five points in 15 Championship games this season against teams currently in the top half of the league (W1 D2 L12), less than any other side.

Since the beginning of last season, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored 30 goals in the Championship, twice as much as any other Forest player.

Luton Town has given more English Championship minutes to English players than any other club this season (20,555).

Prutton's prediction

Nottingham Forest is back in the decent nick, but he will be gutted for not having won the victory against Reading last week after signing up so late. Those could be two huge points at the end of the season.

Luton is fighting. Most clubs in their position would have already rolled the dice, but they have faith that Graeme Jones is still the right man for them. However, I don't see them get anything on Sunday.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)