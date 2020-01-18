Porsha Williams undergoes an abdominal sculpting treatment

Porsha Williams told fans he is working hard to sculpt his figure. She wants to tone her body and become the best version of herself.

Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

‘Wow, I'm going to have those abs that I put on my vision board soon! S / O @eddiefatakhovmd @cfiaim for my treatment with EMSCULPT. Thanks @itstanyatime for the introduction 🔥 Guy’s Emsculpt is like doing 20,000 abs in 30 minutes. Pass in and get your toned #ABs and lose fat in the process. Contact the office for your emsculpt consultation today ☎️ 404-836-9906. #EMSCULPT #BTLAESTHETICS #cfiaim #hifem #btl #drfatakhov #drfatoff ", Porsha captioned his post.

Someone sprouted over Porsha and her best friend Tanya Sam: ‘You two are great 👍🏾! I like Tanya … she is one of the only people I see myself hanging out with. "

Another follower praised the women's relationship: "I love this friendship … don't let anyone spoil it, girls."

A follower published this: "People with the wealth of a personal trainer and chef take the strangest routes."

Someone else posted: "I love you two are true friends @ itstanyatime," and another commenter posted this: "The easy way out to which nobody wants to do the job for nothing these days is simply lazy."

Porsha intrigued his fans the other day when he discussed what it was like to grow up in a Civil Rights family.

One thing that fans noticed and couldn't hide was the amazing similarities between her when she was little and her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley.

Until now, people had been saying that the PJ girl was twinning with her father, Dennis McKinley, and Porsha was telling people that her daughter was actually twinning with her.

Porsha had a tough 2019 with all the accusations of deception that floated around PJ's father, Dennis.

But these two are fine these days, according to the latest reports.



