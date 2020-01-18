Porsha Williams reacts after Dennis McKinley is caught in a new video in a strange situation with several women: Pilar Jhena's father also has an intelligent excuse for his behavior

Because of the appearance of things, problems seem to continue Real Atlanta Housewives Star Dennis McKinley, who is Porsha Williams' fiancee, wherever she goes.

After an epic trap scandal that destroyed their romance, the couple reconciled and even got engaged again. The man cheated while Williams was pregnant with his daughter, Pilar Jhena.

However, recently, McKinley found himself in a rather compromising situation, and his defense is being shattered by some critics.

A video has appeared showing the new father having dinner very late at night and flirting with four beautiful women, and Williams was nowhere to be seen.

Online radar He got the video, and a source revealed that it was filmed at the Majestic restaurant in Atlanta at 4 a.m. on Saturday, January 4.

The source said: “He entered with four beautiful women. Porsha was not with him. Dennis was the only man in the group, and all the women were flirting with him. "

The person added: “The girl in black had her head on her shoulder. It was as if I was on a date with all of them. "

One of the women said she agreed to have dinner with him after he "got into his DM,quot;. The source added that he flirted with all the women, and quickly picked up the bill for the elegant dinner and drinks.

The source added: “Everyone left on a black Escalade. There was a driver, Dennis didn't drive. "

RHOA Fans recalled that McKinley had the audacity to blame his infidelity on Williams' pregnancy, and now they are destroying him for his behavior.

One person said: "Porsha deserves much better, and I know he is only with him for the baby, but I definitely feel that he was established."

Another commenter stated: "They just have a Bible study. A man knows a woman when she has nothing, a woman knows a man when she has all or something like that."

This social media user said: "Ew, does the whole concept of marriage mean nothing anymore?" What is this?! “Some women act as if they can't be alone. SMH 🤦🏽‍♀️If they show you who they are the first time, believe them. 💯🤷🏽‍♀️ "

A fan shared: “Really? Literally They've literally been publishing insta stories of consecutive vacations for two weeks! How and when do you find the time to entertain FOUR WOMEN? I'm sorry for Porsha, and if he can't be faithful to her, he should be one of his parents! Literally seeing him begging her to forgive him at RHOA, the next episode is that he surprises her in Canada to return her engagement ring 😑 why treat her like this? Embarrassing her … again! I hope this is not what it seems for your good and your daughters. "

Williams reacted by sharing the photo above with the caption: "Nothing will stop my happy 2020!" And her future husband wrote: "Can't I eat?"

Porsha seems determined to make the relationship work.



