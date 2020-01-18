Police use tear gas in the new protests of & # 39; yellow vest & # 39; in Paris | News

French police fired tear gas at the protesters throwing projectiles and arrested dozens of people when thousands of anti-government protesters "yellow vests,quot; returned to the streets of Paris.

Protesters shouted slogans on Saturday denouncing police, President Emmanuel Macron and their pension reforms that have triggered the longest French transport strike in decades, which Public transport has grunted for millions of travelers in the French capital for 45 days.

With the sirens sounding, dozens of trucks with riot police deployed the route on which thousands of protesters marched.

Young people wearing masks shouted "revolution,quot; when tear gas was dragged along the Bastille, the square where the French revolution broke out in 1789.

Plus:

"The street is ours," some protesters sang. "Macron, we will go for you, to your house."

At the Gare de l & # 39; Est train station, garbage cans were set on fire and windows were broken, according to local Franceinfo. Fires were also reported near the Gare de Lyon.

Police said at least 32 people were arrested.

While the yellow vest movement has rallied every Saturday since November 2018, the numbers have increased in recent weeks as union members opposing the pension reform proposed by Macron have also taken to the streets. .

Yellow vests are named after the high visibility safety bibs that drivers in France must keep in their car and accuse Macron of ruling on behalf of an urban elite while ignoring people in the provinces and the countryside.

The march came a day later. Macron and his wife Brigitte had to be briefly moved from a theater in Paris after protesters tried to break in and interrupt the performance.

Musicians perform in front of the Palais Garnier during a demonstration of striking employees of the Opera Garnier and the French Comedy (Stephane de Sakutin / AFP)

Macron's reforms aim to forge a unique pension system of the 42 separate regimes in the country.

The various systems currently available offer early retirement and other benefits to some public sector workers, as well as lawyers, physiotherapists and even Paris Opera employees.

Critics say the reforms will effectively force millions of people to work longer for a smaller pension.

Annie Moukam, a 58-year-old teacher, said that too many people in France were suffering.

"We are suffocating with this government that wants to bring us to our knees," Moukam said.

"It is beyond dispute that he (Macron) touches our pensions. We have worked all our lives to be able to leave with a decent retirement," he said. "That is exactly what is challenging."

However, after six weeks of labor strikes, there are growing signs of divisions within the movement.

Train services that had been severely interrupted by strikes had seen notable improvements in recent days. On Saturday, the Paris Metro Drivers Union, UNSA, announced that the drivers had voted to suspend their action as of Monday.

The Louvre in Paris, the most visited museum in the world, reopened on Saturday after being closed by workers who opposed pension reform.