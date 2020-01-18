Home Latest News Philippines volcano: evacuees return to collect their belongings | Philippines News

Thousands of people in the Philippines who were forced to leave their homes after a volcanic eruption were allowed to return briefly.

They can only stay a few hours to collect their belongings and start removing the remains left by the eruption.

Rob McBride of Al Jazeera reports from the city of Talisay in the danger zone.

