Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that only the bag will prevent him from being in charge at Etihad next season

Pep Guardiola says "100 percent,quot; will be in charge of Manchester City next season.

The Spaniard, who is in his fourth season with the club, says he has no plans to resign before the end of his current contract, which runs until the summer of 2021.

City has fallen behind Liverpool in the title race this season and enters Saturday's game with Crystal Palace to 14 points behind the leaders.

It was suggested at the beginning of the season that Guardiola could move on after a dominant English football during the last two previous seasons, but sees his short-term future with City.

Guardiola says he has given up the Premier League title this season

"I say it many times, unless the club fires me, I will stay 100 percent," Guardiola told reporters. "Sure, 100 percent will stay here next season."

"Not because we won the last two games or played better in recent months."

"I enjoy working with them and I like it, but even if it goes wrong and we are not in the Champions League, I will not leave."

"As a manager, there are good and bad times, you don't win all the time. But it's about what we can do next and how we can improve."

Guardiola says it doesn't make much sense to focus on a title challenge this season.

Guardiola admires the continuing passion of Roy Hodgson, 72, for the game before Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace on Saturday

The city chief, Guardiola, who turns 49 on Saturday, has lost hope of catching the Merseysiders and now wants to focus on other goals, such as finishing in the top four and progressing in the Champions League.

The Catalan said: "They have won 20 of 21 games and would lead all the leagues in the world."

"Being so far away means that it is not interesting to see what Liverpool does."

"It would be nice to focus on Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace, and then on Tuesday we have Sheffield United."

"It's better to focus on what we can do during the rest of the season in the Premier League and other competitions."