Pep Guardiola: Manchester City disappointed by & # 39; wrong decision & # 39; in the Crystal Palace raffle | Soccer news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team tried their best to try to open Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola lamented a "wrong decision,quot; in defense when Manchester City lost points in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

After falling behind in the first half, City seemed to have changed the game with two goals in the last 10 minutes of Sergio Agüero.

However, Palace snatched a point when Wilfried Zaha forced a goal in Fernandinho's own goal in the 90th minute.

City have now conceded 10 more goals than they had at this stage of the league last season, and Guardiola said: "In 2-1 Zaha is not allowed to run. It's simple, but we allow them and after we concede The goal,quot;.

"It was a decision. The concentration is always there, it was a wrong decision. We are going to solve it and improve it. In that position we have to have the four of us behind and not let them run. It's simple. In this situation we cannot let them run."

The draw is another blow to the weak hopes of the City title, as it leaves them 13 points behind the Liverpool leader, who has two games in his hand, including a clash with Manchester United on Super Sunday.

"We did everything," said Guardiola, whose team had 72 percent of possession and 25 shots compared to Palace's five.

"We started really well, we arrived, I don't know how many times in the box, so we did it, we did our best to try to win the game. And unfortunately we couldn't win."

"Last season when they beat us here it was the same. They had few shots on goal but scored and this was the same."

"Maybe in Selhurst Park they have to try to impose a little more, but it is always quite similar. In general, all the games we play against them we control, but the second goal is a mistake we have made and we have to avoid it."

Sergio Agüero celebrates his second goal and that of Man City

When asked about City's title ambitions, Guardiola added: "We still have to try to continue. The season still has many games to play, and you have to try to secure the place for the Champions League next season."

"Now we recover for two or three days, we go to Sheffield (United), we play there and after the FA Cup, the Carabao semifinal again, so we try to secure that position."

The city will now go to Sheffield United on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., before receiving Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The host of the Southampton Palace on Tuesday night in the Premier League.