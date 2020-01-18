PDC Q-School: Jeff Smith, Karel Sedlacek and Aaron Beeney win tour cards on the third day | Darts news

Smith: "It's so nice to finally come back, it's a life change,quot;





Jeff Smith (Image courtesy of PDC)

Jeff Smith, Karel Sedlacek and Aaron Beeney secured travel cards on the third day of schools that qualify for the 2020 PDC in Wigan and Hildesheim on Saturday.

Canadian Smith will return to PDC ProTour for the first time since 2013 after obtaining a payment of 110 in the decisive stage of his 5-4 defeat of Seigo Asada in his Tour Card play-off.

Former BDO Smith Championship runner-up, who represented his country in the 2013 World Cup, began the day with a 5-0 victory over Alan Norris before averaging 103.6 in his penultimate victory over William Borland.

"It's so nice to finally come back, it changes your life," said Smith, who saw his automotive paint business on fire in August 2019.

Q-School: where dreams come true More than 500 players went to Wigan and PDC Q-School to pursue one of the 20 two-year Tour cards that could change his career and his life.

"It's not the first time I won a Card, but this time I intend to use it better than the last time.

"I suffered a glow from Damon Heta yesterday that delayed me a bit, but that pushed me back stronger today knowing that I had to get points on the board."

"The possibilities are endless now, I can't wait to go back and play, I'm excited to show what I can do."

Karel Sedlacek (Image courtesy of PDC)

Smith joined the Beeney surprise package at the winners' venue in Wigan, as the London-based player won his Tour Card for the first time.

Beeney, a 36-year-old prison officer who won just £ 150 in prizes at the 2019 PDC Challenge Tour, beat Jarred Cole 5-4 in his Tour Card decision maker to reserve his place in the ProTour.

"I just completed the best I expected to happen in my life," said Beeney, who was overwhelmed with emotion after his surprise triumph.

"I have spent the worst moment of my life here, I was nervous on Thursday and went out in the first round in the worst game I have ever played."

PDC Q-School – Day Three Semifinals Jeff Smith 5-4 Seigo Asada Aaron Beeney 5-4 Jarred Cole Quarter finals Jeff Smith 5-1 William Borland Seigo Asada 5-0 Ryan Hogarth Jarred Cole 5-1 Darryl Fitton Aaron Beeney 5-3 Martin Atkins (Wigan) Last 16 William Borland 5-4 Ryan Murray Jeff Smith 5-3 Lee Evans Ryan Hogarth 5-3 John Bowles Seigo Asada 5-1 Paul Nicholson Darryl Fitton 5-2 Colin Osborne Jarred Cole 5-2 Frankie Ansell Martin Atkins (Wigan) 5-2 Andy Hamilton Aaron Beeney 5-3 David Ladley

"I played even worse on Friday and now I've played really well all day today."

"I have no words, I have no idea how I have done this. Hitting a target to win a Tour Card is what dreams are made of."

"I'm still a pub player, I only played three times for my county, so this is unreal."

Ashton went out in search of Tour cards Four-time world champion Lisa Ashton could not become the first woman to win a PDC Tour card, losing a final decisive match against Kai Fan Leung.

At the European Qualifying School, Sedlacek made history by becoming the first Czech player to win a PDC Tour card.

Sedlacek, who has represented his nation three times in the World Cup, claimed a 5-1 victory over Berry van Peer in the final of Day Three in Halle 39.

"I am very happy, I have no words to describe what this means to me," said Sedlacek, who reached the quarter-finals of his second European Circuit event in April 2019.

"It's a fantastic time for me and for Czech darts.

"I said to myself & # 39; you are playing well and you must wait for your opportunity & # 39 ;, and I took it."

The schools that qualify for the PDC 2020 conclude on Sunday with the fourth day at Wigan and Hildesheim.

Three other players will get automatic PDC Tour Tour cards, and the last two players of the UK Qualifying School will join the winner of the European Qualifying School to gain a place in the PDC circuit.

The 12 best players in the United Kingdom Classification School Merit Order and the seven best players in the European Classification School Merit Order at the end of the game will also get Tour Cards.

