Partick 1 – 2 Celtic

Callum McGregor also hits the target while Hoops slips towards the last 16





Leigh Griffiths' first goal in more than five months helped Celtic beat Partick Thistle 2-1 in their draw in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at Maryhill.

The 29-year-old forward, back in the starting lineup on Saturday night for the first time since a Europa League escape in Cluj last month, launched in the 12th minute.

Although the Jags were in the back for most of the first half, veteran striker Kenny Miller had a couple of opportunities to match the Scottish Championship team.

Ian McCall's team struggled to stay in the game after the break, but Parkhead midfielder Callum McGregor made it 2-0 with a drive in the 78th minute.

In additional time, referee Alan Muir awarded Partick a penalty when Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong was deemed to have committed a foul on substitute Dario Zanatta when he prepared to slide the ball into an empty net.

Stuart Bannigan converted from the spot, but it was already too late, as the champions won their 32nd national cup game in a row.

In the first Celtic match since returning from a warm weather training in Dubai, Neil Lennon mixed and combined with his team.

Greg Taylor, Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic had rare beginnings as did Griffiths, tormented by personal problems and injuries this season, who joined Odsonne Edouard in a double attack.

The Fit-again duo, Jozo Simunovic and Daniel Arzani, were out since October 2018 after being injured in their Dundee debut, and Poland U-21 striker Patryk Klimala, who signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Jagiellonia Bialystok, It started at the bank.

Midfielder Darian MacKinnon, recently signed by Hamilton, made his Jags debut and his newcomer companion, striker Zak Rudden, partnered with former Celtic and Rangers striker Kenny Miller.

Lennon was forced to change after only seven minutes when Bitton suffered an injury while facing Rudden, and Simunovic went into action for the first time since August after recovering from a knee problem.

However, Celtic did not seem in a mood to be discouraged and when the intervention of Jags defender James Penrice of an Edouard pass saw that the ball landed at Griffiths' feet, he directed the ball past Thistle goalkeeper Scott Fox from 10 yards.

Stuart Bannigan and Daniel Arzani fight during the Scottish Cup match

The Celts were in control and, in the 35th minute, Edouard almost didn't reach the goal with a 30-yard free kick. Moments later, Miller momentarily broke free of Hoops' defense, but his attempt to launch from outside the box did not execute well enough to bother Fraser Forster too much.

Just before the break, there was a Celtic penalty claim when Frimpong fell into the area under Penrice's pressure, but Muir signaled a goal kick in the face of the wrath of the traveling support.

Thistle was close to leveling seconds before the break when Captain Scott Brown and Simunovic got entangled, leaving Rudden running to the right, but when his cross reached the back post, Miller's shot crashed into the wood.

Fox saved Christopher Jullien's header from a corner of Griffiths when Celtic started the second half with a renewed purpose.

McGregor's left-footed shot from 25 yards flew just after the post on the hour mark and Edouard was sent a deflected shot at the top of the crossbar for a corner kick.

That happened before McGregor's deflected deflection from outside the area beat Fox and resolved the draw. Klimala replaced Griffiths to make his debut and Arzani replaced Rogic before Bannigan scored his late penalty, but Parkhead's side was safe in the next round.