Paris Hilton throws his famous person for the YouTube documentary

Dana Pleasant / Getty Images for boohoo.com
Paris Hilton She is ready for the world to discover who she really is.
In a new YouTube documentary This is Paris, she is shedding the character she created and reveals a completely new side, or so she said during a panel on the winter press tour of the TV Critics Association on Saturday.
The film promises to reveal things about Hilton's past that he had never revealed before, including a trauma story that has not yet been made public, and that Hilton did not discuss on the panel, but looked around the room. The word "taken."
She admitted that she was nervous on stage, and opened up on how, when she first approached to make the documentary, she didn't even want to attend the meeting. But she ended up discovering a lot about herself in the process.
"Sometimes he feels lonely, because I'm constantly everywhere, and I've also been playing this character for a long time," he said. "And even when I made this movie, I discovered a lot about myself and who I really am, and I want the world to see it, because there are many misconceptions and I am judged by a character I created at the beginning of my career." "
Hilton said this project is "completely different,quot; from anything else he has done, and that all he did in the past was to play this character that started when he starred in The Simple Life, where the producers asked him to play the character of A girl who didn't know what was going on.
"As obviously, I know what WalMart is," Hilton said. "It was about entertainment."
She said she didn't realize how successful the show would be, which means she would have to keep playing that character over and over again. She also described herself as a "shy,quot; person, and the character was "like a mask to hide behind."
This is Paris It allows him to "lower the curtain,quot; on the woman behind that character, and he called it "an incredible experience, but also very frightening."
"It's very emotional, it's very raw, it's very authentic, it's basically my whole life," he said. "When people see me on the red carpets, they see the glamor of this, but in this movie I really discuss things that I have never discussed before. They also show me as a businesswoman and what I created and how hard I work with my empires , and people are really going to see who I really am. "
Hilton acknowledged that she has been "betrayed,quot; by people around her many times, and that growing up in Hollywood, it is difficult to trust people. Her sister Nicky knows her better than anyone, she said, probably even better than she knows. Nicky is "very private," Hilton said, but he was willing to appear in the documentary.
"I think going through so much made me the strong person I am today," said Hilton. "I don't know if I will trust completely, but I'm lucky to have people in my circle right now."
Hilton says she is ready to leave the person behind, but maybe not quite.
Before his panel, to promote a new YouTube series with David Blaine, Hilton acted as a magician's assistant, and as he had to take a wet card from David Blaine's mouth (which he had just sewn), he pronounced a timely moment, such Once a little ironic, "hot."
According to YouTube's description, the documentary "will discover the hidden past of the international icon, as Paris speaks publicly for the first time about a heartbreaking trauma and crucial moments in her early life that forged who she is today. As Paris confronts her past , this deeply A compelling portrait will reveal the woman behind the icon and shed new light on our vision of the celebrity and the culture of instant fame that Paris helped create. "
It will premiere this May on YouTube.