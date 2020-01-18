Paris Hilton throws his famous person for the YouTube documentary

Paris Hilton She is ready for the world to discover who she really is.

In a new YouTube documentary This is Paris, she is shedding the character she created and reveals a completely new side, or so she said during a panel on the winter press tour of the TV Critics Association on Saturday.

The film promises to reveal things about Hilton's past that he had never revealed before, including a trauma story that has not yet been made public, and that Hilton did not discuss on the panel, but looked around the room. The word "taken."

She admitted that she was nervous on stage, and opened up on how, when she first approached to make the documentary, she didn't even want to attend the meeting. But she ended up discovering a lot about herself in the process.

"Sometimes he feels lonely, because I'm constantly everywhere, and I've also been playing this character for a long time," he said. "And even when I made this movie, I discovered a lot about myself and who I really am, and I want the world to see it, because there are many misconceptions and I am judged by a character I created at the beginning of my career." "