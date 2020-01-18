Oprah Winfrey claims that Russell Simmons tried to "pressure her,quot; to make a bad behavior documentary

Oprah Winfrey recently left her position as executive producer in a new documentary that details and explores allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons.

Reportedly, Oprah left the position due to a conflict in vision, rather than the pressure she felt for Russell Simmons. Oprah wanted to make that clear, a new Fox News report revealed. As previously reported, last week, Oprah revealed that she was moving away from In the registry.

In addition, Oprah shared that it would also not appear on Apple's streaming service. After his departure announcement earlier this month, Oprah revealed additional information about his interactions with Simmons, including his alleged attempt to thwart the launch of the project.

Winfrey, through his spokesman on Saturday, told Fox News reporters that Russell approached her on several occasions to try to prevent her from releasing the documentary. However, his representative argued that Oprah did not retire due to Russell, but because of the inconsistencies in the story of one of the accusers, Drew Dixon.

Although he decided to withdraw from the project, Winfrey says he still emphatically supports women and their stories. In addition, Oprah felt it was a bad decision to screen the film at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, simply because she felt that the film was not ready.

As previously reported, Winfrey announced that he would leave the project, led by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, in a statement last week. She let her know that she will always support women and still does, but she had to cancel her participation in the documentary due to a conflict in vision and also the inability to show exactly what happened.

Dixon is just one of the accusers who claim that the 62-year-old entertainment industry tycoon raped her. Russell was accused of sexual misconduct by many different women, three of whom accused him of rape in 2017.

Russell Simmons and 50 Cent also addressed the news of the accusation, with Russell denying the accusations as usual, and 50 Cent accused her of going specifically and unfairly against black men.



