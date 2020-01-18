Olivia Culpo's boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, flirts with her after sharing a sensual bite and is super cute!

Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey can't help showing their love on social media, but it turns out that instead of posing for sweet or even hot couple photos, they do it flirting and it's super cute! This time, his entertaining online interaction was triggered by a photo Olivia posted on his platform of choice.

Seeing the sensual photo, the man could not resist flirting with his girlfriend in the comments section.

And it is no surprise! The queen of the event wore a lavender outfit, the button that was mostly unbuttoned and showing her enviable abs.

Olivia also complemented the monochrome set with a pair of white heels and a matching bag.

However, it turned out that the sensual look was only temporary, as it was revealed that he spent the rest of the day building a crib for his sister Aurora's baby, Remi!

In the caption, she wrote: "This is how cool I looked today just before spending the other half of the day putting together a crib … but at least he likes it!"

The boyfriend was obviously even more impressed by how great his aunt is than his sexy outfit.

Therefore, he went to the comments section to simply write: "Tita,quot;, a word used to refer to an aunt in an endearing way.

And it makes perfect sense to get accessories for that, since he really worked hard to make his nephew happy.

Her cute, though short, interaction follows another in which the man was helping her put on a pair of really tight jeans.

The clip published in IG Stories showed Olivia filming the scene in the mirror while Christian was standing behind her, trying to lift her pants.



