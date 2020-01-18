Offset launches its new collaboration for men at Paris Fashion Week

Offset began 2020 in a massive style with this latest achievement of his. It seems that the Cardi B man is not wasting time these days, and is also securing the stock market outside the music industry.

He became fashionable, and has just left his new massive collaboration of men's clothing during Paris Fashion Week.

The Shade Room has more details, and you can see them below.

TSR writes that & # 39; Offset is a key player when it comes to appearing and showing up in the latest designs, but it seems that Offset took its passion for fashion and turned it into a complete capsule collection that debuted recently during the Week of Paris Fashion! & # 39;

TSR continues and writes that "With the creative director of Offset #ChazAJohnson by his side, he walked the runway in Paris with members of his group #Quavo and #Takeoff cheering him on."

TSR also quoted AJC and revealed what Offset itself had to say about this collection: ‘Designing my own clothes has been a satisfying experience to express my love for fashion. My collection represents success from scratch, which means that starting from poverty was part of my path to luxury. Never forget where you come from. & # 39;

His fans showed great emotion in the comments section, as you will see below.

One commenter said: "I like what I see," and someone else posted this: "Black people take over the fashion industry."

A follower said: "Let us support ours in the same way that some of you run to the big brands."

Someone else said: ‘Now this is fashion. Whatever Kanye has been doing is a disaster. Migos really did something out of nothing! 💯 I respect the routine! 🔥 ’

Fans continued to congratulate him on the comments and invited people to support those great movements made by the artists.

Offset was recently the center of attention when he posed with Cardi and impressed fans.



