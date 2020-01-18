Odell Beckham Jr.'s order could be dismissed, the officer decides not to press charges after Odell slapped him on the butt

Well, Roomies, it looks like Odell Beckham Jr could be out of danger for this one! While no concrete decision has been made, the officer involved in the spanking incident has decided not to press charges, reports CBS Sports.

As we reported earlier, an arrest warrant was issued against Odell after he was seen on camera hitting the ass of a security officer after the LSU championship game. As of now, the order is still pending, but there is a good chance that it can be revoked.

Apparently, the security officer involved has signed an affidavit stating that he does not plan to press charges against Odell for the incident, which is obviously a great thing for Odell Beckham Jr.

As we reported earlier, the New Orleans Police Department obtained an arrest warrant against Odell after he was seen in a video hitting the security officer's ass. Although it seemed that everything was fun and games, the authorities didn't believe it!

According to reports, the authorities were granted the order on the basis of a simple battery against Odell. A police spokesman said police requested charges after the video went viral.