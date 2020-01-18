Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns open receiver arrest warrant in New Orleans was revoked | NFL news





Odell Beckham Jr faced a simple battery arrest warrant

The arrest warrant issued against Cleveland Browns open receiver Odell Beckham Jr in New Orleans has been rescinded, his lawyer confirmed.

Beckham Jr faced the arrest after an online video appeared that seemed to show him hitting the back of a Superdome police officer.

The arrest warrant, charged with a misdemeanor, was issued after the incident at the end of LSU's victory over Clemson at the National University Soccer Championship on Monday in New Orleans: Beckham Jr is a former LSU student.

But the officer, who is not a member of the New Orleans Police Department but has powers of arrest, has decided not to press charges against the 27-year-old.

"There is no arrest warrant pending against the arrest of Odell Beckham Jr," said a statement from the player's lawyer, Daniel Davillier, of New Orleans.

"The security officer involved does not want to press charges in this matter. The legal matter has been resolved."

Beckham Jr played his college football at LSU

Local media in New Orleans reported that it is unclear whether the stadium official and Beckham Jr reached an agreement that dismisses any civil claims.

In addition to that video, Beckham Jr was also involved in a controversy in another online publication that seemed to show him distributing money to LSU players in the field.

LSU said it was cooperating with NCAA officials as they examine whether any of the rules governing the amateur status of college players has been broken.